Leeds have now spent a few days Down Under, braving the Australian winter, checking out the surf on the Gold Coast as well as hosting Q&A's and open training sessions.
The reason for Leeds' trip is participation in the Queensland Champions Cup and the first of three friendly fixtures in Australia takes place this morning as the Whites take on Brisbane Roar.
Jesse Marsch is set to hand unofficial debuts to several of his new signings with fans only having seen a glimpse of Marc Roca so far.
Brisbane Roar 1-2 Leeds United: James and Gelhardt score in win Down Under
Last updated: Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 12:35
FT: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Leeds United
A drab second half comes to a conclusion. Another run-out for the squad, building fitness ahead of the new season.
Goals from Gelhardt and James.
So very close
87’ Tame Bamford effort is pushed behind by the ‘keeper. Corner. Another Struijk header off target.
81’ Greenwood’s outswinging corner met by Struijk in the middle. Glanced wide.
Leeds sub
ON: Gray
OFF: Adams
Into the final ten minutes.
76’ Bamford nods a header just wide after Gyabi played a good ball into the channel for Greenwood to pick up and cross.
73’ Weak shot by Ivanovic after making it past Struijk. Klaesson gathers but shot straight at him.
66’ Free-kick
Summerville drives at defence after winning the ball back on the edge of Roar’s box. Fouled. Free kick to Leeds.