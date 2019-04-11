Brilliant March sees Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez shortlisted for EFL's player-of-the-month award

Pablo Hernandez has been recognised for his brilliant form in March with a place on the shortlist for the Championship’s player-of-the-month award.

Hernandez was nominated on the strength of five goals in a spell which witnessed some of his finest performances in three years at Leeds United.

The midfielder set the month on fire with a strike after 16 seconds in a 4-0 demolition of West Bromwich Albion and followed up that finish with braces away at Reading and at home to Millwall.

Rotherham midfielder Semi Ajayi is also nominated after scoring five times while Norwich City’s Emiliano Buendia and Sheffield United defender Jack O’Connell complete the list.

The winner will be announced by the EFL tomorrow morning.