Brighton's Tariq Lamptey hails Leeds United strength after career best in Whites draw

England under-21s ace Lamptey caused chaos from the right wing position and had Leeds left back Junior Firpo booked by the fifth minute, Firpo then taken off at the interval.

Lamptey created a career-best five chances during the game as Brighton dominated but the hosts were unable to net from any of their 20 attempts on goal as part of a 0-0 draw.

Fourth-bottom United have now savoured victory in just one of their last six games but Lamptey was quick to hail the strength of Leeds as a side after Saturday's stalemate from a scoreboard perspective.

MENACE: Brighton's Tariq Lamptey, centre, skips past Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, left, as Junior Firpo, right, looks to catch up in Saturday's goalless draw at the Amex. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

"We would have liked to have won the game but we are playing against a quality side," said Lamptey in his post match interview on Sky Sports.

"We created some good opportunities, we tried to push and push and push, the goal didn't come today but on another day it would have come.

"Sometimes it's like that. We tried our hardest and we gave our all and on another day it goes in so we just have to keep trying and go back to the training ground and keep working."

Asked about creating five chances for his side, the 21-year-old pondered: "I just tried to do my bit and help the team.

"It was unlucky that we didn't get the win today but on another day we get it.

"We are playing against quality teams every week and it's not easy to put the ball in the back of the net.

"We all have to create chances and on another day we take them chances and we score, just today it was unlucky.

"We tried our hardest and have to just keep pushing."

Lamptey added: "We go into every game looking to get the three points

"But we play against quality sides every week.

"We worked as hard as we could, we just tried to push and push but the goal didn't come. We look forward to the next game now."

