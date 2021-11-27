Brazilian star winger Raphinha missed last weekend's clash at Tottenham due to being ill whilst record signing Rodrigo sat out the contest due to a minor foot problem.

But both return to the Leeds XI for tonight's clash at the Amex as 19-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt drops back to the bench having made his full Premier League debut against Spurs.

Junior Firpo also returns to the starting line up having made his comeback after a recent muscular injury as a second-half substitute in Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gelhardt, Mateusz Klich and Pascal Struijk are the three players to drop out of the side and on to the bench which also includes Jamie Shackleton who is back available after a recent setback.

Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee) and Robin Koch (pelvis) remain out but Ayling is likely to play for United's under-23s on Monday night in the Premier League Two Division One clash at Manchester City.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said at Thursday's pre-match press conference that Bamford and Koch were in the final period of their recoveries.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has also made three changes to his side.

Leeds United's Brazilian star winger Raphinha. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is back from suspension and replaces Jason Steele in goal whilst Joel Veltman and Neal Maupay also come into the XI as Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana drop out.

Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey, Bissouma, Gross, Cucurella; Moder, Trossard, Maupay. Subs: Steele, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Lallana, March, Duffy, Locadia, Richards, Sarmiento.

Leeds United: Meslier, Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Firpo, Phillips, Forshaw, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Struijk, Cresswell, Shackleton, McCarron, Jenkins, Klich, Roberts, Gelhardt.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.