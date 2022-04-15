Brighton under-23s v Leeds United under-23s: Team news as Whites face Seagulls
Leeds United's under-23s face Brighton's under-23s at Albion's training ground today and you can keep up to date with all the developments here.
The contest marks the third-last game of the Premier League Two Division One season for the young Whites for are fourth-bottom in the table.
Andy Taylor's young side are currently four points clear of the drop zone but have played one game more than second-bottom Chelsea.
Leeds are level on points with third-bottom Everton, both sides having played the same amount of games.
Our live blog will bring you all the team news as the young Whites face the young Seagulls followed by match updates and analysis.
Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville are expected to feature for the Whites having all missed Monday's 5-1 reverse at West Ham United in the Premier League Cup.
Brighton under-23s v Leeds United under-23s live
- 2pm kick-off at Brighton’s training ground
Leeds subs
Van Den Heuvel, Mullen, McGurk, Allen, Dean.
Leeds XI
Leeds United under-23s v Brighton: Klaesson, Sutcliffe, Hjelde, Cresswell, McCarron, Kenneh, Jenkins, Bate, Miller, McKinstry, Joseph.
Leeds team - no Joffy, Summerville or Greenwood
Team news shortly
We are expecting Joffy, Greenwood, Sumerville and Cresswell to be involved and there would be a good chance of them starting you would think. Shackleton was also said to be nearing a return the last time Marsch was asked about him.
The state of play
Our live blog will bring you all the team news as the young Whites face the young Seagulls followed by match updates and analysis.