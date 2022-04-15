Brighton under-23s 1 Leeds United under-23s 0: Updates as Whites face Seagulls
Leeds United's under-23s face Brighton's under-23s at Albion's training ground today and you can keep up to date with all the developments here.
The contest marks the third-last game of the Premier League Two Division One season for the young Whites for are fourth-bottom in the table.
Andy Taylor's young side are currently four points clear of the drop zone but have played one game more than second-bottom Chelsea.
Leeds are level on points with third-bottom Everton, both sides having played the same amount of games.
Our live blog will bring you all the team news as the young Whites face the young Seagulls followed by match updates and analysis.
Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville are expected to feature for the Whites having all missed Monday's 5-1 reverse at West Ham United in the Premier League Cup.
Brighton under-23s 1 Leeds United under-23s 0 live
Last updated: Friday, 15 April, 2022, 15:28
- 2pm kick-off at Brighton’s training ground
HUGE CHANCE LEEDS
69: Ball breaks to Joseph, draws in two defenders and lays the ball off for Miller, pass is a bit wide but he should still score yet instead flashes a shot acros goal and wide
Another Brighton yellow
67: Turns booked for hauling down Dean
CHANCE LEEDS
65: Space for Bate, moves to the edge of the box, instead of shooting he plays in Dean but his shot is blocked and deflected behind for a corner which Brigton clear. Bate’s shot from out wide is then saved
64: Has gone to the left of midfield.
Leeds corner
62: Plenty of pressure from Leeds now but Cresswell fouls
Yellow card
61: For a foul from Brighton’s Furlong
Second Leeds sub
60: McGurk on for McKinstry
Chance gone
60: Bate takes put whips it well over the bar
Leeds free kick
59: McKintsry fouled on the edge of the box. Bate to take
Costly slip
55: Dean slips over for the second time as he goes to shoot on the edge of the box