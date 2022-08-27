News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United live: Second half updates from the Amex Stadium

Leeds visit Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend looking to continue their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 Premier League season

By Joe Donnohue
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 4:19 pm

Leeds’ second trip to the south coast of the season sees Jesse Marsch’s side take on Graham Potter's Seagulls this afternoon.

Kick-off from 3 o’clock BST at the American Express Community Stadium where United are expected to name an unchanged starting line-up from last weekend’s demolition job of Chelsea at Elland Road.

Leeds and Brighton have both picked up seven points from their opening three games and are flying high in the Premier League standings.

Brighton host Leeds in the Premier League today (Pic: Getty)

Most Popular

Chances are, though, that one of these teams’ unbeaten records comes to an end today.

Team news, build-up, analysis and live minute-by-minute match coverage throughout the day here.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United live: Second half updates from the Amex Stadium

Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:36

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:36

Time running out

77' Big chance. Sinisterra picks out Aaronson in the box whose square ball runs all the way through and is cleared. Great opportunity.

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:33

Leeds sub

74’

ON: Forshaw

OFF: Harrison

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:29

Brighton subs

69’

ON: Lamptey, Mwepu

OFF: March, Veltman

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:26

Check complete

VAR check complete. Goal stands. Leeds behind.

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:25

GOAL! 1-0 Pascal Gross

66’ Just as Leeds were coming back into this, Brighton strike. Pascal Gross with a finish past Meslier inside the box after good work down the left.

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:22

Wide

63' Aaronson with a line-breaking pass into Klich who slides right to Rodrigo. He cuts in and fires low at the near post but hits the side-netting. #lufc

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:21

CLOSE

62’ CHANCE! Sinisterra collides with Sanchez and the post after some great approach play by Aaronson taking the onus upon himself. Sinisterra gets a touch but it's just wide. Out of nothing.

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:18

Leeds subs

59’

ON: Sinisterra, Klich

OFF: James, Roca

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:15

Nervy times

56’ Momentum building for the home side. Corner Brighton.

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:11

Meslier

51’

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Brighton and Hove AlbionPremier LeagueSeagullsGraham Potter