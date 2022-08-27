Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United live: Second half updates from the Amex Stadium
Leeds visit Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend looking to continue their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 Premier League season
Leeds’ second trip to the south coast of the season sees Jesse Marsch’s side take on Graham Potter's Seagulls this afternoon.
Kick-off from 3 o’clock BST at the American Express Community Stadium where United are expected to name an unchanged starting line-up from last weekend’s demolition job of Chelsea at Elland Road.
Leeds and Brighton have both picked up seven points from their opening three games and are flying high in the Premier League standings.
Chances are, though, that one of these teams’ unbeaten records comes to an end today.
Team news, build-up, analysis and live minute-by-minute match coverage throughout the day here.
Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:36
Time running out
77' Big chance. Sinisterra picks out Aaronson in the box whose square ball runs all the way through and is cleared. Great opportunity.
Leeds sub
74’
ON: Forshaw
OFF: Harrison
Brighton subs
69’
ON: Lamptey, Mwepu
OFF: March, Veltman
Check complete
VAR check complete. Goal stands. Leeds behind.
GOAL! 1-0 Pascal Gross
66’ Just as Leeds were coming back into this, Brighton strike. Pascal Gross with a finish past Meslier inside the box after good work down the left.
63' Aaronson with a line-breaking pass into Klich who slides right to Rodrigo. He cuts in and fires low at the near post but hits the side-netting. #lufc
62’ CHANCE! Sinisterra collides with Sanchez and the post after some great approach play by Aaronson taking the onus upon himself. Sinisterra gets a touch but it's just wide. Out of nothing.
Leeds subs
59’
ON: Sinisterra, Klich
OFF: James, Roca
Nervy times
56’ Momentum building for the home side. Corner Brighton.
51’