Leeds’ second trip to the south coast of the season sees Jesse Marsch’s side take on Graham Potter's Seagulls this afternoon.

Kick-off from 3 o’clock BST at the American Express Community Stadium where United are expected to name an unchanged starting line-up from last weekend’s demolition job of Chelsea at Elland Road.

Leeds and Brighton have both picked up seven points from their opening three games and are flying high in the Premier League standings.

Brighton host Leeds in the Premier League today (Pic: Getty)

Chances are, though, that one of these teams’ unbeaten records comes to an end today.