Graham Potter's Seagulls had 20 shots on goal but paid the price for some wayward finishing as part of a contest in which they also hit the post three times.
Leeds then had chances to snatch victory in the closing stages through Tyler Roberts but the contest ended goalless, Leeds moving on to 12 points for the Premier League campaign after 13 games played.
Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores from the clash at the Amex.
1. Illan Meslier
8 - A couple of big saves that kept Leeds in it. Didn't have options a lot of the time when he had the ball and looked up.
2. Diego Llorente
5 - Troubled by the Brighton forward line, struggled with his accuracy on the ball, giving it away too many times.
3. Kalvin Phillips
5 - Not really in the game when in a back three. Knock might have hampered him after that but unable to give Leeds a base to play from in midfield.
4. Liam Cooper
6 - Some important defensive contributions but he too was given a hard time by the home attack.
