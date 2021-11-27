Brighton 0-0 Leeds United - recap: Marcelo Bielsa post-match reaction from Amex draw
Leeds United travel to face Brighton in the Premier League at the Amex stadium on Saturday evening under the lights - follow live below.
The Yorkshire Evening Post will bring you all the latest from the Amex throughout the evening - stay tuned below for all the latest.
Brighton v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:35
- Leeds travel to Brighton in the Premier League
- Whites searching for third victory
- Seagulls haven’t won in seven games
- Kick-off at the Amex is at 17.30
- RESULT: Brighton 0-0 Leeds United
Welcome to the Amex
Hello and welcome to tonight’s live blog from the south coast at Leeds United take on Brighton in the Premier League.
Stay tuned right here as we bring you the build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction.
Brighton team news
Enock Mwepu is expected to be available, with the midfielder back in training after a muscle problem.
Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has completed a one-game ban but Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck remain sidelined with respective injuries.
Leeds United team news
Marcelo Bielsa has a trio of players available again for Leeds United’s trip to Brighton on Saturday, including Raphinha.
The Brazilian missed the game at Spurs through illness, along with Rodrigo who was suffering from a minor foot problem. The pair, along with Jamie Shackleton, are among Bielsa’s options again this weekend.
“Ayling will probably be able to play with the Under 23s on Monday because he is healthy now,” said Bielsa.
“Shackleton is also healthy, Raphinha and Rodrigo are also available.
“The only two players finishing their period of recovery are Koch and Bamford. Bamford has an injury in his ankle, it has been a serious injury and the evolution changes. That’s why his definitive recovery is extended. Koch had to go for surgery. You can’t be absolutely precise, that’s why I always say subject to the evolution.”
Brighton predicted line-up
Sachez, Vewltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella, Bissouma, Lallana, Lamptey, Trossard, March, Maupay.
Leeds United predicted line-up
YEP XI: Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Firpo; Phillips; Forshaw; Harrison, James, Raphinha; Rodrigo.
What Marcelo Bielsa has said
When asked if Leeds’ start to the season had dulled his desire to do the job after 31 years in management, he replied: “No, the total opposite.
“I have to fight to deserve what Leeds have done for me due to what they pay me, due to the affection that I receive, due to the construction of the project, whether that be the investment that they’ve made in the facilities, or the footballers.
“The least that I can do is be grateful and be a fighter against adversity as a minimal response to what I receive.”
What Graham Potter has said
“They’ve suffered a little bit with injuries, which can disrupt, of course, your team,” said Potter.
“They missed some key players last time against Tottenham but even then they played really well first half. I was at the game and really impressed with how they went about the game. But you look at the front four - when they’re all fit it’s four from five – Bamford, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison and Dan James. So that’s five dangerous players.
“And obviously Marcelo has done an amazing job there – it’s fantastic how they play, how clear they are with what they try and do, they want to perfect what try to do and I have huge respect for Leeds United.”
Graham Potter’s programme notes
Here’s what the Brighton manager had to say in tonight’s programme...
“This evening we know we’ll face another challenge against Marcelo Bielsa’s side. We know their strengths, we know what they’ve brought to the Premier League with their impressive, high-tempo style of football, and I saw plenty from their performance at Tottenham on Sunday to suggest they’ll be a threat despite missing players through injury.”
Team news incoming
Team news will be with us at 4.30pm... we’ll have it right here when it lands at the Amex.