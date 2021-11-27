Marcelo Bielsa has a trio of players available again for Leeds United’s trip to Brighton on Saturday, including Raphinha.

The Brazilian missed the game at Spurs through illness, along with Rodrigo who was suffering from a minor foot problem. The pair, along with Jamie Shackleton, are among Bielsa’s options again this weekend.

“Ayling will probably be able to play with the Under 23s on Monday because he is healthy now,” said Bielsa.

“Shackleton is also healthy, Raphinha and Rodrigo are also available.