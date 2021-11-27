Brighton 0-0 Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: Marcelo Bielsa post-match reaction from Amex draw
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 19:23
- Leeds travel to Brighton in the Premier League
- Whites searching for third victory
- Seagulls haven’t won in seven games
- Kick-off at the Amex is at 17.30
- RESULT: Brighton 0-0 Leeds United
FULL-TIME
It ends 0-0 at the Amex... Leeds will take that, they were second best. Brighton weren’t quite as threatening in the second half but really should’ve taken one of their chances.
Brighton pressure
90+2. Deep ball into the Leeds box, it’s headed across goal and Meslier claims it. Time almost up...
Three added on
90. We’re into added time.
BRIGHTON HIT THE POST
88. Wow. Almost a killer blow for Leeds. Brighton get down United’s right. The ball is pulled back, March shoots low and it hits the post. It smacks Meslier on the way back and looked to be in for a second but Leeds survive, just.
Leeds free-kick
86. Brighton pressure right by a Leeds corner flag, Llorente does well to get in between ball and man to win a free-kick an relieve the attack.
Leeds booking
84. Brighton look to break out. The Seagulls surge forward and Shackleton brings down the runner - good foul. Yellow.
LEEDS CHANCE
83. Wow. Leeds almost score from the resulting corner. The ball falls to Roberts, he shoots and it takes a deflection. Sanchez races across the line and he tips the ball away. Brilliant save.
LEEDS CHANCE
82. Brighton make a meal of playing out from the back. They’re closed down. Forshaw wins it, spins and plays in Roberts. he shoots low and Sanchez saves.
Brighton sub
81. Moder off, Sarmiento on.
Brighton yellow
80. James sprints past him into the Seagulls half, Bissouma takes him down. Yellow.