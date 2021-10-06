Ladley had two separate spells at the club, from the late 1970s until the late 1980s and then in the middle of the 1990s.

The former Whites physio has passed away aged 89, and ex-Whites striker Deane has led the tributes.

"Man o man, gutted to hear Geoff has died," said Deane in a post on social media.

TRIBUTES: Led by ex-Leeds United striker Brian Deane, right, to former Whites physio Geoff Ladley. Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images.

"What a great physio and a wonderful funny man. Rest in peace Geoff.

"It’s just brought lots of great memories and a tear as it’s sinking in.

"Thanks for all the reassurance and advice."

Former Leeds player Kevin Sharp, who is now the representative of Whites star Kalvin Phillips, said: "RIP Geoff Ladley, a great man and physio."

Swansea City also paid tribute to Ladley on their official Twitter account, posting: "In January 1980, Alan Curtis was told he'd never play football again following an injury while playing for Leeds United.

"With the help of Leeds physio Geoff Ladley, Curt returned stronger than ever and eventually came back to his spiritual home."

