Having impressed from the bench in October's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Colombia, the 24-year-old Whites winger was handed his full debut for Brazil in the home qualifier against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Leeds star capped a stellar week by producing his best display yet on his first Brazil start, netting a brace of goals in a 4-1 victory.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with betting.betfair.com which was posted before the Uruguay game, World Cup winner Rivaldo said: "There are plenty of Brazilians in the Premier League nowadays and many of them are called up to the national team thanks to the league's quality, competitiveness and worldwide profile.

ADVICE: From former Brazil superstar Rivaldo, pictured with the 2002 World Cup, for Leeds United winger Raphinha. Photo by Tim De Waele/Getty Images.

"Brazilian manager Tite always keeps an eye on Premier League players and some of them were in the squad for these World Cup Qualifiers with Raphinha being one of them.

"And the winger had a big impact on the team, coming off the bench in both recent games and getting an assist against Venezuela to underline his strong personality.

"He is earning the right to fight for a place in the 2022 World Cup squad.

"But he must keep on as, until the World Cup, others will have the same opportunities, so the Leeds man must keep his good form going at the club and prove his value every time he is with Brazil.

"That's his way to get to the World Cup next year."

