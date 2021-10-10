Raphinha was named on the bench for the World Cup qualifier in Venezuela in the early hours of Friday morning but was brought on during the interval with Brazil 1-0 down.

The Whites star produced a sensational debut, bagging two assists and starting the move that led to a penalty in a 3-1 win.

But boss Tite has opted to keep the Whites star amongst his substitutes for tonight's Colombia contest and has instead named the returning Neymar, Gabi and Gabriel Jesus as his front three.

Neymar was suspended for Friday's game in Venezuela.

Flamengo forward Éverton Ribeiro and Ajax winger Antony are amongst the substitutes but fellow attacking options Bobby Firmino and Richarlison remain out injured.

Leeds United winger Raphinha. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

