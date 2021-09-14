United's group stages opener in what is now known as the Papa John's Trophy ended in defeat as the home side's Sam Foley and Nicky Maynard both bagged doubles.

But this time last year, a similarly young Whites side were walloped 7-0 at Accrington and Jackson said that his players had achieved their objective when it came to showing their improvement 12 months on.

"There were lots of positives," said Jackson, whose side netted through Amari Miler after brilliant work from Archie Gray.

PLENTY OF POSITIVES: For Leeds United's under-21s boss Mark Jackson. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

"Some of these boys were involved in the game last year against Accrington and I challenged them to see how far they have come as individuals and as a group for those who played in that game.

"I thought they showed that tonight.

"They showed that they have progressed and showed a maturity, technically and tactically and also physically.

"They competed better this time around.

"Obviously some of these players are now a year older but there were loads and loads of positives."

