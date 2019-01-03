Bookies reveal odds of Leeds United signing Jermain Defoe this month

The winter transfer window has arrived and Leeds United are being linked with a host of names already - the latest is AFC Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe thanks to the bookies.

The 36-year-old has fallen out of favour under Eddie Howe's watch on the south coast this campaign having made just four substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

AFC Bournemouth striker transfer odds revealed.

Defoe is expected to search for a move away from the Cherries this month, be it a loan deal or a permanent transfer, and the bookies have Leeds United down as one of those listed as a potential destination.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers remain in pole position for his signature at 8/11, with Crystal Palace (4/1), Sheffield United (12/1) and former club Sunderland (16/1) all reportedly in the running.

Aston Villa, who are expected to lose top goalscorer and Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham this month, remain at 20/1 with Bristol City 22/1 outsiders.

The Whites are at long odds of 25/1 to land his signature this month and it appears a highly unlikely move for the forward to make given the form of Kemar Roofe and the impending return of £9million summer signing Patrick Bamford from injury.

Defoe's top flight wages would also be an expected stumbling block with any move to Elland Road an outside bet for the former England international to make.

Latest Jermain Defoe odds from SkyBet:

Rangers 8/11

Crystal Palace 4/1

Sheffield United 12/1

Sunderland 16/1

Aston Villa 20/1

Bristol City 22/1

Leeds 25/1

Celtic 33/1

Nottingham Forest 33/1

Tottenham 33/1

To Stay at Bournemouth 11/4

To Leave Bournemouth 1/4