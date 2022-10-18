Bolton Wanderers vs Leeds United U21 LIVE: First half updates from youngsters' Papa John's tie
Leeds United’s youngsters visit the University of Bolton Stadium this evening where they face their sternest test of the season so far
Leeds’ unbeaten Under-21 side will see their record come under its most intense scrutiny this evening as the young Whites take on League One side Bolton Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy.
United won their opening fixture in the Northern Section’s Group B two weeks ago, defeating Tranmere Rovers 5-3 in a thrilling encounter on Merseyside.
Bolton currently top Leeds’ group having beaten Crewe Alexandra 4-1 and drawing 2-2 with Tranmere. Due to the nature of the competition, draws in 90 minutes are settled by a penalty shoot-out with the losing team receiving one point and the winning side receiving two.
Victory this evening would put either side in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stage of this year’s Papa John’s Trophy, depending on the result of Tranmere’s fixture with Crewe taking place at the same time.
Kick-off in Bolton is at 7pm. Live updates throughout the evening, along with build-up, team news and post-match player ratings here.
Bolton Wanderers vs Leeds United U21 LIVE: First half updates from youngsters’ Papa John’s tie
Captain, again
2' CLOSE! Mateo Joseph with a first sight of goal. Wins possession in the left-hand channel, drives inside and curls one towards the far corner. Just over the top.
Formation
KICK-OFF
1’ Away we go in Bolton. Leeds kick.
Countdown to kick-off
Five minutes to go here at the University of Bolton Stadium. Kick-off at 7pm.
(Preferred when it was the Reebok Stadium, but we all have to make sacrifices)
In position
Tonight’s game is being streamed on LUTV, however you can keep up with all the action here if you’re not a subscriber.
Thoughts on team news?
Are you happy with that XI? Let us know @LeedsUnitedYEP on Twitter, or tweet us directly @JoeDonnohue and @GrahamSmyth
Bolton Wanderers team news
XI: Dixon (GK), Jones, Isgrove, Dempsey, Morley, Sheehan, John, Aimson, Iredale, Bodvarsson, Kachunga
Subs: Johnston, Beck, Bradley, Lee, Sadlier, Bakayoko, Charles
Leeds United team news
XI: Robles, Drameh, Debayo, Spencer, Moore, McCalmont, Gyabi, McGurk, Allen, Perkins, Joseph
Subs: Christy, Miller, Dean, Snowdon, Coleman, Thomas, Buchan
Team news countdown
15 minutes until Michael Skubala’s Leeds starting XI is revealed.