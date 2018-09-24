Bolton Wanderers U23s 2 Leeds United U23s 0: Whites fall to first defeat of the season at Wanderers

Leeds United's under-23s side fell to their first defeat of the season on Monday evening as Bolton Wanderers ran out 2-1 winners in the Professional Development League.

First-team squad members Jamal Blackman and Lewis Baker started the game to gain some much-needed minutes, while Ryan Edmondson claimed a spot on the bench.

It was a slow start to proceedings as both sides played their way into the game and it was the visitors who worked the first opening of the contest.

Jordan Stevens picked out a run from Baker in the area but as he went to meet the ball with his head he collided with team-mate Sam Dalby much to the midfielder's annoyance.

Bolton, who were yet to test Blackman, kicked into gear and Luca Connell smashed the woodwork after 20 minutes with a low drilled effort.

Wanderers then had the breakthrough 10 minutes later as Dennis Politic, who had been a handful for the Whites, ghosted into the box unmarked to sweep home a loose ball into the bottom corner of the net.

United responded as Baker picked out a lovely run from Jack Clarke but his low effort was beaten away by Ben Williams in the hosts goal.

Clarke then tested the goalkeeper once again from a Baker free-kick on the stroke of half-time but failed to get on the scoresheet as Leeds entered the break behind.

Carlos Corberan's side came out with vigour in the second period after the introduction of Bobby Kamwa, Ryan Edmonson and Jamie Shackleton.

Kamwa was immediately involved as he fed Stevens into the box who really should have levelled but his effort flew wide of the mark with the goal at his mercy.

Edmondson then tested the Wanderers defence and was denied by a last-ditch tackle before Aapo Halme headed wide a Robbie Gotts corner.

Stevens then tested Williams as did Hugo Diaz from distance with the Bolton stopper producing a string of strong saves to keep his side ahead.

Leeds pushed on and just as they looked to be in control were hit by a sucker punch with 15 minutes to go.

Callum Nicell was caught on the ball by Marcus Wood who broke into the area to find Steven Duke-McKenna all on his own.

The striker rifled home into an empty net to seal all three points for the hosts and hand table-toppers United their first defeat of the league campaign.

Bolton Wanderers XI: Williams, Muscatt, Earing, Edwards (C), Zouma, Wood, Politic, Connell, Duke-McKenna, Pritchard, Navarro. Subs: Senior, James, Preston, Darcy, Argent-Barnes.

Leeds United XI: Blackman, Gotts, Pearce, Nicell, Diaz (C), Halme, Stevens, McCalmont, Dalby, Baker, Clarke. Subs: Huffer, Kamwa, Shackleton, Struijk, Edmondson.