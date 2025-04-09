'Blown away' - Leeds United fans show incredible generosity as Chris and Kev charity event raises huge sum
Last Friday's remembrance event at Elland Road for Chris and Kev, 25 years on from their killing in Istanbul, has raised £82,262 for The Candlelighters Trust charity at the time of writing.
The sum includes a £1,000 personal donation by former Leeds executive Peter Ridsdale, who was chairman of the club at the time of Chris and Kev's passing, and £500 from Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix among various other three and four figure personal contributions.
Event organiser Gareth Senior told the YEP: "It’s amazing. Blown away. I was hoping to raise between 40-50 [thousand] but this has smashed it."
JustGiving donations have surpassed £25,000, in addition to Gift Aid, whilst contributions from supporters at the dinner itself and auctions held have brought the figure close to six figures.
Senior, who was in Istanbul on 5 April 2000, also delivered a tribute to Chris and Kev at the commemorative plaque outside Elland Road's East Stand, honouring the memory of the two fans. Club chairman Paraag Marathe laid a wreath at the plaque before Leeds' recent match against Swansea City, whilst staff and players gathered there a day before the 25th anniversary, ahead of travelling to Luton Town for their Championship fixture which fell on April 5.
Candlelighters are a charitable organisation offering support to children and families fighting cancer throughout Yorkshire.
