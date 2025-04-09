'Blown away' - Leeds United fans show incredible generosity as Chris and Kev charity event raises huge sum

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 9th Apr 2025, 17:14 BST
A dinner held in remembrance of Leeds United fans Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight has raised over £80,000 for charity.

Last Friday's remembrance event at Elland Road for Chris and Kev, 25 years on from their killing in Istanbul, has raised £82,262 for The Candlelighters Trust charity at the time of writing.

The sum includes a £1,000 personal donation by former Leeds executive Peter Ridsdale, who was chairman of the club at the time of Chris and Kev's passing, and £500 from Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix among various other three and four figure personal contributions.

Event organiser Gareth Senior told the YEP: "It’s amazing. Blown away. I was hoping to raise between 40-50 [thousand] but this has smashed it."

JustGiving donations have surpassed £25,000, in addition to Gift Aid, whilst contributions from supporters at the dinner itself and auctions held have brought the figure close to six figures.

Senior, who was in Istanbul on 5 April 2000, also delivered a tribute to Chris and Kev at the commemorative plaque outside Elland Road's East Stand, honouring the memory of the two fans. Club chairman Paraag Marathe laid a wreath at the plaque before Leeds' recent match against Swansea City, whilst staff and players gathered there a day before the 25th anniversary, ahead of travelling to Luton Town for their Championship fixture which fell on April 5.

Candlelighters are a charitable organisation offering support to children and families fighting cancer throughout Yorkshire.

Chris and Kev's donation page is still active and contributions can be made here.

