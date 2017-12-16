Blow for Leeds United as Ekuban faces six weeks out

Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban is facing up to six weeks out with a foot injury suffered in last weekend’s 3-1 win at Queens Park Rangers.

Ekuban has avoided surgery but is likely to be missing until the end of January with a minor bone fracture.

Caleb Ekuban challenges for the ball during Saturday's 3-1 win at Queens Park Rangers.

The 23-year-old has already come through a three-month injury lay-off this season having been sent for an operation to pin a broken bone following his league debut at Sunderland in August.

Leeds feared that Ekuban had suffered a recurrence of that injury during their 3-1 victory at Loftus Road, a match which saw him limp from the field after 38 minutes.

The Ghanaian left the ground on crutches and with his foot in a protective boot and he underwent a series of scans to assess the extent of the damage this week.

His fracture is not as serious as the injury sustained in August but Ekuban will sit out the Christmas schedule and a number of United’s fixtures next month.

Leeds striker Pierre Michel Lasogga, who is back in full training after a five-game absence.

His comeback from his original problem came just a month ago after an extended period of rehabilitation. Ekuban fought his way into Thomas Christiansen’s starting line-up but was forced from the field at QPR in obvious pain having attempted to play on for a short period.

Christiansen was already short of forwards due to the injury which has seen Pierre-Michel Lasogga miss the past six games with a calf strain.

Lasogga resumed full training on Wednesday but was left out of this weekend's clash with Norwich City at Elland Road. He is expected to be available for next Saturday's meeting with Hull City.