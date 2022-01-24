Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United - U23s live blog: Whites travel to Lancashire FA in Premier League 2

Leeds United travel to take on Blackburn Rovers in Premier League 2 action at the Lancashire FA - follow the YEP live matchday blog below.

By Joe Urquhart
Monday, 24th January 2022, 5:10 pm

Mark Jackson's side earned an important win over Derby County last time out in league action.

Leeds are looking to make it two wins in a row against bottom side Blackburn tonight and ease any relegation fears.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Leeds United travel to the Lancashire FA to take on Blackburn Rovers. Pic: Leeds United

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United - U23s live

Last updated: Monday, 24 January, 2022, 18:08

  • Leeds U23s travel to face Blackburn
  • PL2 clash takes place at Lancashire FA
  • Whites are 12th one spot above the drop zone
  • Rovers sit bottom in 14th, four points behind Leeds
  • Kick-off is at 7pm
  • Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United
Monday, 24 January, 2022, 18:08

Blackburn Rovers team news

Monday, 24 January, 2022, 18:05

Joseph involved

Mateo Joseph involved for the first time tonight since his move - he’s on the bench. Bradley Dack starts for Blackburn on his injury recovery.

Harry Chapman, who is an experienced winger, also features for the hosts.

Monday, 24 January, 2022, 18:03

Here’s how Leeds set up

Monday, 24 January, 2022, 18:02

Blackburn Rovers team news

Blackburn Rovers U23s: Stergiakis, Brown, Gent, Wharton, Phillips, Pratt, McBride, Harlock, Vale, Dack, Chapman.

Subs: Durrant, Dowling, Brennan, Leonard, Batty.

Monday, 24 January, 2022, 18:01

Leeds United team news

Leeds United U23s v Blackburn: Klaesson, McKinstry, Hjelde, Kenneh, Mullen, Moore, Miller, Jenkins, Dean, Bate, McCarron.

Subs: Van Den Heuvel, Gray, Fernandez, McGurk.

Monday, 24 January, 2022, 13:49

In case you’re close by...

Monday, 24 January, 2022, 13:46

Good evening

Welcome to tonight’s U23s live blog from the Lancashire FA... we’ll have updates right here throughout.

