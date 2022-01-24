Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United - U23s live blog: Whites travel to Lancashire FA in Premier League 2
Leeds United travel to take on Blackburn Rovers in Premier League 2 action at the Lancashire FA - follow the YEP live matchday blog below.
Mark Jackson's side earned an important win over Derby County last time out in league action.
Leeds are looking to make it two wins in a row against bottom side Blackburn tonight and ease any relegation fears.
Follow all the latest updates below...
Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United - U23s live
Last updated: Monday, 24 January, 2022, 18:08
- Leeds U23s travel to face Blackburn
- PL2 clash takes place at Lancashire FA
- Whites are 12th one spot above the drop zone
- Rovers sit bottom in 14th, four points behind Leeds
- Kick-off is at 7pm
- -------------------------------------------------------
- Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United
Blackburn Rovers team news
Joseph involved
Mateo Joseph involved for the first time tonight since his move - he’s on the bench. Bradley Dack starts for Blackburn on his injury recovery.
Harry Chapman, who is an experienced winger, also features for the hosts.
Here’s how Leeds set up
Blackburn Rovers team news
Blackburn Rovers U23s: Stergiakis, Brown, Gent, Wharton, Phillips, Pratt, McBride, Harlock, Vale, Dack, Chapman.
Subs: Durrant, Dowling, Brennan, Leonard, Batty.
Leeds United team news
Leeds United U23s v Blackburn: Klaesson, McKinstry, Hjelde, Kenneh, Mullen, Moore, Miller, Jenkins, Dean, Bate, McCarron.
Subs: Van Den Heuvel, Gray, Fernandez, McGurk.
In case you’re close by...
Good evening
Welcome to tonight’s U23s live blog from the Lancashire FA... we’ll have updates right here throughout.