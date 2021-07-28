Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named a strong side for the clash at Ewood Park which features record signing Rodrigo and Raphinha starting.

But England international Kalvin Phillips, captain Liam Cooper and striker Patrick Bamford are among those not involved and Leeds have only named a five-man bench.

Leeds are taking in four friendlies in five days and also face a trip to Fleetwood Town on Friday night, followed by a fixture against Real Betis at Loughborough University on Saturday.

United's no 1 keeper Illan Meslier starts in goal behind what looks set to be a back four of Firpo at left back and Jamie Shackleton at right back, either side of Robin Koch and Diego Llorente at centre back.

Pascal Struijk looks set to be fielded as the holding midfielder and sit just behind Mateusz Klich in the middle of the park.

Record signing Rodrigo is upfront, supported by an attacking trio of Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Helder Costa in behind, possibly with Harrison on the left, Raphinha on the right and Costa as a no 10.

Former Leeds loanee Harrison is making his first outing as a permanent Whites player following his switch from Manchester City this summer.

STARTING: Summer signings Junior Firpo, right, and also former Whites loanee and now permanent capture Jack Harrison, left. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

United's bench consists of Dutch 'keeper Dani Van Den Heuvel in addition to Luke Ayling, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas and Sam Greenwood.

Greenwood played the full duration of Tuesday evening's opening friendly at Guiseley in which an under-23s Leeds side recorded a 3-2 victory.

Leeds United v Blackburn: Meslier, Firpo, Koch, Llorente, Shackleton, Struijk, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, Costa, Rodrigo. Subs: Van Den Heuvel, Ayling, Dallas, Roberts, Greenwood.

