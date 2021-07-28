Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United Recap - How Whites ended up leaving Ewood Park with a draw
Leeds United take in their second pre-season friendly through Wedesday evening's clash at Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers - and we will bring you all the latest news here.
The Whites began this summer's friendlies with Tuesday evening's fixture at non-league Guiseley in which a young Leeds side recorded a 3-2 victory in the first of four friendlies in just five days.
United also visit Fleetwood Town on Friday night and then face Real Betis at Loughborough University on Saturday afternoon before a fixture against Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening.
A second season back in the Premier League for Leeds will begin with the trip to arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14.
United's first teamers are expected in action at Ewood Park and we will bring you all the latest throughout the evening here.
Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, 19:49
- 7.30pm kick-off at Ewood Park.
- Leeds United’s second pre-season friendly.
- Young Whites side of under-23s won 3-2 at Guiseley on Tuesday.
Good evening from Blackburn!
Well, sort of, still on the way to be honest. The roads are very busy. Some things never change. But there is a big change tonight with the return of United’s fans - 4,500 of them - to an away ground for a first team fixture for the first time since February 2020. Team news to come at 6.30pm but we are expecting all of United’s first teamers to feature after last night’s under-23s aperitif at Guiseley.
Really bad traffic
We have landed at Ewood Park, but not withstanding some awful traffic approaching the ground. A skip truck has broken down on a busy left hand turn and thereafter some road works await.
Team news - Firpo starts
Leeds United v Blackburn: Meslier, Firpo, Koch, Llorente, Shackleton, Struijk, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, Costa, Rodrigo.
Leeds subs
Van Den Heuvel, Ayling, Dallas, Roberts, Greenwood.
We’re back!
A huge cheer from the Leeds fans already in the away end as the team starts their warm up. A sort of “we’re back” feel to it followed by a big We Are Leeds chant.
Blackburn team
Predicted Whites formation....
United’s no 1 keeper Illan Meslier starts in goal behind what looks set to be a back four of Firpo at left back and Jamie Shackleton at right back, either side of Robin Koch and Diego Llorente at centre back.
Pascal Struijk looks set to be fielded as the holding midfielder and sit just behind Mateusz Klich in the middle of the park.
Record signing Rodrigo is upfront, supported by an attacking trio of Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Helder Costa in behind, possibly with Harrison on the left, Raphinha on the right and Costa as a no 10.
Former Leeds loanee Harrison is making his first outing as a permanent Whites player following his switch from Manchester City this summer.
United’s bench consists of Dutch ‘keeper Dani Van Den Heuvel in addition to Luke Ayling, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas and Sam Greenwood.
Greenwood played the full duration of Tuesday evening’s opening friendly at Guiseley in which an under-23s Leeds side recorded a 3-2 victory.
Warm ups done at Ewood Park
United’s fans are the only ones you can hear with a loud Marching On Together.
Here we go!
Teams are out at Ewood Park.
Underway - Leeds formation
It’s interchanging but Costa is upfront, Harrison on the left, Raphinha on the right and Rodrigo at no 10. 0-0. 7 mins.
Rovers threat
Fairly bright start by Rovers but Leeds holding firm. Koch is playing as a CDM. Struijk and Llorente the CBs. 0-0. 10 mins.
Chance Leeds
Chance Leeds - Raphinha cuts inside, lays the ball off to Harrison whose shot is deflected and keeper Kaminski saves. 0-0. 13 mins.
Another Leeds chance
CHANCE Leeds - fine play from Raphinha, beats his man, plays the ball back to Klich whose looping attempt is tipped wide and Rovers survive the corner. 0-0. 16 mins.