Leeds United take in their second pre-season friendly through Wedesday evening's clash at Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers - and we will bring you all the latest news here.
The Whites began this summer's friendlies with Tuesday evening's fixture at non-league Guiseley in which a young Leeds side recorded a 3-2 victory in the first of four friendlies in just five days.
United also visit Fleetwood Town on Friday night and then face Real Betis at Loughborough University on Saturday afternoon before a fixture against Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening.
A second season back in the Premier League for Leeds will begin with the trip to arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14.
United's first teamers are expected in action at Ewood Park and we will bring you all the latest throughout the evening here.
- 7.30pm kick-off at Ewood Park.
- Leeds United’s second pre-season friendly.
- Young Whites side of under-23s won 3-2 at Guiseley on Tuesday.
Full time
Struijk salvages a draw.
Chance Leeds
Chance Leeds - overhead kick from Roberts flies wide. 1-1. Final minutes now.
Struijk strikes
Struijk with the equaliser, coolly slots the ball home from inside the box. 1-1.
GOAL LEEDS!
Leeds are level.
Another chance Leeds, Roberts effort tipped over. 1-0. 81 mins. #lufc
Chance Leeds
Chance Leeds - Costa does well to cut inside and create an opening but then drags his low shot well wide. 1-0. 80 mins.
Leeds look to respond
Corner in front of the packed away end headed over by Roberts
GOAL BLACKBURN
McBride free kick deflected past Melsier who had no chance. 1-0. 75 mins.
Chance Rovers
Chance Blackburn. Brereton (Diaz) who has looked very lively breaks free and low shot saved by Meslier. 0-0. 70 mins.
The new system
Costa is now on the right, Harrison stays on the left. Roberts and Greenwood through the middle. Dallas left back. 0-0. 69 mins. #lufc
Busy Greenwood
Bust two days for Greenwood who played the full match last night. He’s gone upfront. 0-0. 65 mins.
Triple change
Triple change. Roberts for Raphinha. Greenwood for Rodrigo. Dallas for Firpo. 0-0.
Triple change incoming
Dallas, Roberts and Greenwood all about to come on. 0-0. 63 mins,
WHAT A SAVE
CHANCE LEEDS - wonderful save from Kaminski to tip a Struijk header from a corner over the bar, Leeds really turning the screw. 0-0. 60 mins.
CHANCE LEEDS
CHANCE LEEDS - fine save from Kaminski to keep out a low drive from Raphinha that was going into the bottom right from a cleared corner. 0-0. 58 mins. #lufc