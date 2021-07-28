ROVERS' RETURN: For Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa in Wednesday evening's pre-season friendly against Blackburn at Ewood Park. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The Whites began this summer's friendlies with Tuesday evening's fixture at non-league Guiseley in which a young Leeds side recorded a 3-2 victory in the first of four friendlies in just five days.

United also visit Fleetwood Town on Friday night and then face Real Betis at Loughborough University on Saturday afternoon before a fixture against Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening.

A second season back in the Premier League for Leeds will begin with the trip to arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14.

