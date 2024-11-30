Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from Ewood Park
Here, upon landing at Ewood Park, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and starting line-ups before in-game updates and analysis followed by post-match reaction. The 1.30pm kick-off is not being televised. The game was moved to a 1.30pm kick-off after a request and intervention from Lancashire Police.
Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United live
For today’s clash between Blackburn and Leeds at Ewood Park. Not on TV - but moved to an earlier kick-off time after a request and intervention from Lancashire Police.
Good morning from Ewood Park!
The calm before the storm
Here we go again then, deja vu, over to you
It’s like Wednesday night revisited, victory for Sheffield United against Sunderland last night putting the Blades three points clear at the top of the division but with Leeds having a game in hand and a better goal difference. A win of any kind here at Ewood Park will put Daniel Farke’s side back in pole position but, more importantly, establish a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots, albeit with third-placed Burnley having a game in hand - away at Stoke City this afternoon. It’s clearly still very early doors in the season but the sooner a decent gap is opened up the better and this feels like a big day. A warning, though, as everyone is fully aware, this is likely to be a hard game, Rovers sitting eighth and just two points off the play-off places - and with a game in hand. John Eustace’s side will be buzzing after winning at Boro in midweek and this represents a tough test. Junior Firpo is back from suspension today amid an injury concern over Sam Byram who was sent for a scan on a hamstring injury. Firpo back in looks the call. Then there’s the usual debate of who starts both upfront and out wide. Piroe, James and Gnonto with Aaronson at 10 is the gut feeling but that would be harsh on Solomon coming out and would also leave Joseph on the bench again. But rotation seems key and Solomon is the only winger yet to be rested this week. There’s always the chance that Aaronson could drop to the bench - maybe with Gnonto taking his position - but Farke is clearly a big fan of Aaronson in the 10 role and the energy and running he brings. Crucial as he called him this week. Team news for this odd timing of a 1.30pm kick-off at 12.30pm. 7,000 Leeds fans currently en route to the Ewood Park away end. Will be some atmosphere.
Plenty of confidence in Whites
Leeds arrivals
Joe Rothwell the first one out against his former club - taking it all in on his own for a few moments. Debayo and Crew next out. Then Gnonto, Struijk, Meslier and Joseph.
Aaronson
The next to join them followed by Piroe, Bogle is doing pre-match press which usually means a starter, no surprise there though
Arrivals
Two changes
Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Gnonto, Aaronson, Piroe.
No Byram, Leeds subs
Leeds subs: Darlow, Debayo, Wober, Crew, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Solomon, Joseph, Bamford.
Team news in full:
Starting to begin with the Leeds keepers out first, a fair few Leeds fans already in the away end which in one hour will be packed with 7000 of them
Applause and chants
Of Leeds Leeds Leeds as the Whites players begin their warm ups, in yellow - with black training tops
Warm ups done
As Joy Division plays over the PA system - Leeds not looking like falling apart though.
One to watch.....
Look at that!
Here we go!
Players out at Ewood Parl
UNDERWAY
1: Piroe kicks us off
