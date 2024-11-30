Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from Ewood Park

It’s like Wednesday night revisited, victory for Sheffield United against Sunderland last night putting the Blades three points clear at the top of the division but with Leeds having a game in hand and a better goal difference. A win of any kind here at Ewood Park will put Daniel Farke’s side back in pole position but, more importantly, establish a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots, albeit with third-placed Burnley having a game in hand - away at Stoke City this afternoon. It’s clearly still very early doors in the season but the sooner a decent gap is opened up the better and this feels like a big day. A warning, though, as everyone is fully aware, this is likely to be a hard game, Rovers sitting eighth and just two points off the play-off places - and with a game in hand. John Eustace’s side will be buzzing after winning at Boro in midweek and this represents a tough test. Junior Firpo is back from suspension today amid an injury concern over Sam Byram who was sent for a scan on a hamstring injury. Firpo back in looks the call. Then there’s the usual debate of who starts both upfront and out wide. Piroe, James and Gnonto with Aaronson at 10 is the gut feeling but that would be harsh on Solomon coming out and would also leave Joseph on the bench again. But rotation seems key and Solomon is the only winger yet to be rested this week. There’s always the chance that Aaronson could drop to the bench - maybe with Gnonto taking his position - but Farke is clearly a big fan of Aaronson in the 10 role and the energy and running he brings. Crucial as he called him this week. Team news for this odd timing of a 1.30pm kick-off at 12.30pm. 7,000 Leeds fans currently en route to the Ewood Park away end. Will be some atmosphere.