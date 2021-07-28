Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United LIVE

LiveBlackburn Rovers v Leeds United LIVE - second-half updates from Ewood Park, Luke Ayling brought on
Leeds United take in their second pre-season friendly through Wedesday evening's clash at Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers - and we will bring you all the latest news here.
The Whites began this summer's friendlies with Tuesday evening's fixture at non-league Guiseley in which a young Leeds side recorded a 3-2 victory in the first of four friendlies in just five days.
United also visit Fleetwood Town on Friday night and then face Real Betis at Loughborough University on Saturday afternoon before a fixture against Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening.
A second season back in the Premier League for Leeds will begin with the trip to arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14.
United's first teamers are expected in action at Ewood Park and we will bring you all the latest throughout the evening here.
Busy Greenwood
Bust two days for Greenwood who played the full match last night. He’s gone upfront. 0-0. 65 mins.
Triple change
Triple change. Roberts for Raphinha. Greenwood for Rodrigo. Dallas for Firpo. 0-0.
Triple change incoming
Dallas, Roberts and Greenwood all about to come on. 0-0. 63 mins,
WHAT A SAVE
CHANCE LEEDS - wonderful save from Kaminski to tip a Struijk header from a corner over the bar, Leeds really turning the screw. 0-0. 60 mins.
CHANCE LEEDS
CHANCE LEEDS - fine save from Kaminski to keep out a low drive from Raphinha that was going into the bottom right from a cleared corner. 0-0. 58 mins. #lufc
Players back out at Ewood Park.
Ayling is on for Llorente. Back underway.
First half view from Joe Urquhart:
Half time
Half time at Ewood Park. Goalless.
Brief pause
Rodrigo takes a whack and goes down needing treatment but appears fine. Harrison and Firpo chatting during the break in play as they look for lift off down the left. 0-0. 42 mins. #lufc
CHANCE LEEDS
CHANCE Leeds - Raphinha with a rising effort from the edge of the box tipped over. Lovely link up play between Costa and Firpo beforehand. 0-0. 37 mins. #lufc
Meslier alert
Meslier alert to come racing outside of his box and clear as Blackburn look to get in behind the Whites defence. 0-0. 33 mins.
Chance Leeds
Chance for Raphinha after a lovely move with Rodrigo heavily involved but shot is scuffed and saved. 0-0. 30 mins.
Rodrigo very lively
Plenty of movement from Rodrigo who is buzzing about all over the place and looking for the ball. 0-0. 29 mins.
Fine play by Llorente
Fine saving tackle from Llorente as Blackburn were through to force a corner. 0-0. 24 mins.
Another Leeds chance
CHANCE Leeds - fine play from Raphinha, beats his man, plays the ball back to Klich whose looping attempt is tipped wide and Rovers survive the corner. 0-0. 16 mins.