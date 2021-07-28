Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United LIVE

Well, sort of, still on the way to be honest. The roads are very busy. Some things never change. But there is a big change tonight with the return of United’s fans - 4,500 of them - to an away ground for a first team fixture for the first time since February 2020. Team news to come at 6.30pm but we are expecting all of United’s first teamers to feature after last night’s under-23s aperitif at Guiseley.