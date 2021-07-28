LiveBlackburn Rovers v Leeds United LIVE - Junior Firpo makes Whites debut, team news from Ewood Park
Leeds United take in their second pre-season friendly through Wedesday evening's clash at Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers - and we will bring you all the latest news here.
The Whites began this summer's friendlies with Tuesday evening's fixture at non-league Guiseley in which a young Leeds side recorded a 3-2 victory in the first of four friendlies in just five days.
United also visit Fleetwood Town on Friday night and then face Real Betis at Loughborough University on Saturday afternoon before a fixture against Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening.
A second season back in the Premier League for Leeds will begin with the trip to arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14.
United's first teamers are expected in action at Ewood Park and we will bring you all the latest throughout the evening here.
Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United LIVE
- 7.30pm kick-off at Ewood Park.
- Leeds United’s second pre-season friendly.
- Young Whites side of under-23s won 3-2 at Guiseley on Tuesday.
Leeds subs
Van Den Heuvel, Ayling, Dallas, Roberts, Greenwood.
Team news - Firpo starts
Leeds United v Blackburn: Meslier, Firpo, Koch, Llorente, Shackleton, Struijk, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, Costa, Rodrigo.
Really bad traffic
We have landed at Ewood Park, but not withstanding some awful traffic approaching the ground. A skip truck has broken down on a busy left hand turn and thereafter some road works await.
Good evening from Blackburn!
Well, sort of, still on the way to be honest. The roads are very busy. Some things never change. But there is a big change tonight with the return of United’s fans - 4,500 of them - to an away ground for a first team fixture for the first time since February 2020. Team news to come at 6.30pm but we are expecting all of United’s first teamers to feature after last night’s under-23s aperitif at Guiseley.