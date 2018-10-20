Blackburn Rovers 1 Leeds United 1: Klich levels for the Whites in first half injury-time

A Mateusz Klich injury-time goal ensured Leeds United entered the break level with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park following a Danny Graham opener.

Marcelo Bielsa recalled Gaetano Berardi and Kemar Roofe to his starting line-up for the trip to Ewood Park but Pablo Hernandez was only named on the bench by the Argentine.

Blackburn Rovers 0 Leeds United 0.

With Luke Ayling suspended Stuart Dallas was chosen at right-back with Berardi starting on the left side of defence. Tyler Roberts led the line for Leeds, while the returning Roofe was handed a start on the right wing.

The game got off the a furious start as and it was Rovers who stunned the 8,000 travelling Whites fans into silence as Danny Graham met a Harrison Reed corner to open the scoring inside two minutes.

United responded as Samuel Saiz forced David Raya into a good save before Pontus Jansson flashed a header from an Ezgjan Alioski corner over the bar.

It was Tony Mowbray's men though who should've doubled their advantage as Dallas's poor start continued on the right and after 15 minutes Bradley Dack was given the freedom of the United area but saw his effort met by a brilliant block from the onrushing Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Bielsa opted to switch up the back four moving Berardi to his natural right-back position whilst moving Dallas across to the left where he featured against Brentford before the international break.

Both sides continued to enjoy spells of possession with Leeds continuing to look off colour with misplaced passes and failed clearances across the pitch.

Dallas saw a shot flash agonisingly past the post as Bielsa again made another alteration swapping Roofe and Roberts with the former taking up his natural position up front.

Rovers again had another chance to add to the scoreline as a lovely ball from Elliott Bennett found Adam Armstrong in the United box and his jink left Kalvin Phillips in a heap before his effort landed on top of the visitors goal.

Leeds though leveled just seconds before the break as Saiz lifted the ball over the Blackburn defence for Berardi who put the cross on a plate for Klich to send the packed away end into raptures as the referee sounded the whistle for the break.

Blackburn Rovers XI: Raya, Reed, Smallwood, Armstrong, Graham, Mulgrew, Bell, Dack, Lenihan, Evans, Bennet. Subs: Leutwiler, Williams, Rodwell, Rothwell, Brereton, Conway, Palmer.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Berardi, Jansson, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Roberts, Saiz, Klich, Alioski, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Shackleton, Pearce, Forshaw, Baker, Clarke, Hernandez.

Referee: Darren England