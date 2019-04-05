Birmingham City v Leeds United: The lowdown on the Blues points deduction, injuries, form, key stats and what Garry Monk has said

Have your say

Leeds United travel to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon in the Championship - but what do you need to know about the Blues? Here's the lowdown.

What injury worries do Birmingham have?

The Blues had one main worry ahead of the showdown with Leeds on Saturday afternoon but boss Garry Monk has confirmed he has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld missed his sides defeat at West Brom last week through illness but has recovered in time for the Whites clash.

"He's been back in training all week," Monk confirmed.

"He's fit and ready and we have no other problems. He’s been one of our most consistent players this season and you want all players available."

Why were Birmingham deducted points?

Birmingham City suffered a nine-point deduction for breaking the EFL's profitability and sustainability rules on March 22.

The Blues incurred losses of nearly £48.8m between 2015 and 2018 which is £10m over the £39m allowed over the financial three-year period.

Following the deduction Birmingham now sit 18th in the Championship five points above the relegation zone.

What is Birmingham City's current form?

Current league form: LLLLL

Birmingham have suffered five league defeats in a row which, coupled with the nine-point deduction, has seen them slide down the Championship table.

The Blues last victory came in late February as they defeated Bristol City 2-1 at Ashton Gate.

Defeats to Hull City, Aston Villa, Millwall and Preston followed before a battling 3-2 defeat to West Brom last weekend.

What are Birmingham's key stats...

Games played: 39

Goals scored: 55

Goals conceded: 52

Yellow cards: 71

Red cards: 3

Shots per game (avg): 12.4

Possession (avg): 43.6%

Top goalscorer: Che Adams (21)

Top assists: Lukas Jutkiewicz (10)

What has Garry Monk said?

"You always have to be good defensively against any team, but especially against a team of the quality of Leeds," said Monk.

"But we proved that in the first game where they didn't have a meaningful shot on goal until the 85th minute, when they actually scored their goal.

"That just shows how well we did defensively against them and how disciplined and focused we were.

"We need to be the same in terms of attitude and competitiveness in this game."

Things to look out for...

Leeds haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 away league visits to Birmingham.

Birmingham are looking to complete a league double over the Whites for the first time since the 2012/13 season.

Patrick Bamford has found the net in all three career league starts against Birmingham, scoring twice with Middlesbrough and once with Derby.