Birmingham City v Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa makes one change for Blues clash

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has made one change for the trip to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has returned to the side following his one game ban after his sending off against Sheffield United ahead of the recent international break.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell stepped in last weekend but has dropped to the bench for the trip to St Andrew's.

The back four will remain the same as the one which started the Lions clash with Luke Ayling, Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and Gjanni Alioski once again the chosen defence.

Kalvin Phillips will sit in front of the back four in Bielsa's favoured 4-1-4-1 formation with Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison opted as the two wingers.

Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts will support lone striker Patrick Bamford as the attacking midfielders.

Barry Douglas has dropped out of the squad following a season-ending knee injury and has been replaced by the returning Kemar Roofe who has made a matchday squad for the first time in eight fixtures.

Birmingham City XI: Camp, Colin, Morrison, Dean, Pedersen, G. Gardner, Kieftenbeld, Maghoma, Mahoney, Adams, Jutkiwicz. Subs: Trueman, Harding, Davis, Mrabti, C. Gardner, Jota, Vassell.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Alioski, Cooper, Jansson, Ayling, Phillips, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Clarke, Roofe, Shackleton, Dallas, Berardi, Forshaw.