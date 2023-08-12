Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Live

Birmingham City v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from St Andrew's, full team missing

Leeds United visit Birmingham City today in search of their first win of the new Championship season upon the first away day of the new campaign.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 12th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 14:51 BST

Leeds left it very late to bag a point from their opening game of the new season as Crysencio Summerville’s 95th-minute strike broke the hearts of last Sunday’s opening weekend visitors Cardiff City in a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

The Whites then bagged their first competitive victory under new boss Daniel Farke when again coming from behind to seal a 2-1 triumph at home to Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup first round visitors Shrewsbury Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three days later, the Whites now face their first away assignment of the new Championship season at Birmingham who took a 1-1 draw from their clash at Swansea City on the opening day.

Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up upon landing at St Andrew’s followed by confirmed line-ups, match updates and analysis before post-match reaction.

Birmingham City v Leeds United live

Show new updates
16:16 BST

Attendance

20451 (2213 Leeds)

16:14 BST

Neat link up play

52: Between Shacketon and Ayling down the right, takes Leeds forward to the byline

16:13 BST

Opportunity gone

48: James free kick into the box is easily gathered by Ruddy, still not one shot on target for either side, very low on quality play

16:08 BST

Back underway

46: Leeds as you were

16:06 BST

Players back out

No changes

15:49 BST

Half time

0-0 - not much to get excited about

15:49 BST

Leeds booking

45 + 1: Byram, slid into a challenge and then dribbled the ball away

15:48 BST

One minute added time

45: Leeds pressing, through James mainly but no end product at the end of it

15:45 BST

Awful free kick

43: From James after he was fouled, nowhere near accurate enough and straight behind for a goal kick.

15:44 BST

Break on

42: For Leeds after Ampadu interception, ball played down the left for James but weak cross rolls back to Ruddy

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Birmingham CityDaniel FarkeCardiff CityElland RoadCrysencio Summerville