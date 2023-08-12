Birmingham City v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from St Andrew's, full team missing

Leeds left it very late to bag a point from their opening game of the new season as Crysencio Summerville’s 95th-minute strike broke the hearts of last Sunday’s opening weekend visitors Cardiff City in a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.
The Whites then bagged their first competitive victory under new boss Daniel Farke when again coming from behind to seal a 2-1 triumph at home to Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup first round visitors Shrewsbury Town.
Three days later, the Whites now face their first away assignment of the new Championship season at Birmingham who took a 1-1 draw from their clash at Swansea City on the opening day.
Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up upon landing at St Andrew’s followed by confirmed line-ups, match updates and analysis before post-match reaction.
Birmingham City v Leeds United live
Attendance
20451 (2213 Leeds)
Neat link up play
52: Between Shacketon and Ayling down the right, takes Leeds forward to the byline
Opportunity gone
48: James free kick into the box is easily gathered by Ruddy, still not one shot on target for either side, very low on quality play
Back underway
46: Leeds as you were
Players back out
No changes
Half time
0-0 - not much to get excited about
Leeds booking
45 + 1: Byram, slid into a challenge and then dribbled the ball away
One minute added time
45: Leeds pressing, through James mainly but no end product at the end of it
Awful free kick
43: From James after he was fouled, nowhere near accurate enough and straight behind for a goal kick.
Break on
42: For Leeds after Ampadu interception, ball played down the left for James but weak cross rolls back to Ruddy