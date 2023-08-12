Birmingham City v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from St Andrew's, full team missing

Leeds United visit Birmingham City today in search of their first win of the new Championship season upon the first away day of the new campaign.

Leeds left it very late to bag a point from their opening game of the new season as Crysencio Summerville’s 95th-minute strike broke the hearts of last Sunday’s opening weekend visitors Cardiff City in a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

The Whites then bagged their first competitive victory under new boss Daniel Farke when again coming from behind to seal a 2-1 triumph at home to Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup first round visitors Shrewsbury Town.

Three days later, the Whites now face their first away assignment of the new Championship season at Birmingham who took a 1-1 draw from their clash at Swansea City on the opening day.