Birmingham City v Leeds United live: Team news, updates and analysis from St Andrew's

Leeds United visit Birmingham City today in search of their first win of the new Championship season upon the first away day of the new campaign.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 12th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 13:49 BST

Leeds left it very late to bag a point from their opening game of the new season as Crysencio Summerville’s 95th-minute strike broke the hearts of last Sunday’s opening weekend visitors Cardiff City in a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

The Whites then bagged their first competitive victory under new boss Daniel Farke when again coming from behind to seal a 2-1 triumph at home to Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup first round visitors Shrewsbury Town.

Three days later, the Whites now face their first away assignment of the new Championship season at Birmingham who took a 1-1 draw from their clash at Swansea City on the opening day.

Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up upon landing at St Andrew’s followed by confirmed line-ups, match updates and analysis before post-match reaction.

Birmingham City v Leeds United live

14:18 BST

Team news in full

14:04 BST

Blues team, no Tyler Roberts

14:03 BST

Only eight subs

Leeds subs: Klaesson, Darlow, Rodon, Hjelde, Drameh, Gyabi, Bate, Rutter.

14:01 BST

Leeds team, no Sinisterra, not involved

Leeds United v Birmingham City: Meslier; Ayling, Cresswell, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Shackleton, Poveda, James, Gray, Gelhardt.

13:57 BST

Here we are

A few Leeds players take to the pitch, Rutter among them, a welcome return, Poveda and Cresswell too

13:47 BST

No sign yet

Of the Leeds players, or Birmingham’s

13:08 BST

Arrivals shortly

All eyes to see who is here.

13:03 BST

Pink third kit

Looks likely today, 21s wore it last night at Brighton who play in similar colours to Birmingham and Leeds’ away would be no good against the Blues.

13:00 BST

Tom Brady in the building - white jeans

Tom Brady in the buildingTom Brady in the building
Tom Brady in the building
12:23 BSTUpdated 12:25 BST

Leeds team news

Ten out upon the last update from Farke or 11 now including Gnonto. Greenwood is close but not ready for this one. Rutter is back but not expected to start. Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas the others out (plus Greenwood essentially and Gnonto). Can ill afford any more but above all else needs players committed to the cause, as Farke said himself at his pre-match presser. Gelhardt now the obvious main option as a no 9.

