Birmingham City v Leeds United live: Team news, updates and analysis from St Andrew's

Ten out upon the last update from Farke or 11 now including Gnonto. Greenwood is close but not ready for this one. Rutter is back but not expected to start. Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas the others out (plus Greenwood essentially and Gnonto). Can ill afford any more but above all else needs players committed to the cause, as Farke said himself at his pre-match presser. Gelhardt now the obvious main option as a no 9.