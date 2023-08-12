Birmingham City v Leeds United live: Team news, updates and analysis from St Andrew's

Leeds left it very late to bag a point from their opening game of the new season as Crysencio Summerville’s 95th-minute strike broke the hearts of last Sunday’s opening weekend visitors Cardiff City in a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.
The Whites then bagged their first competitive victory under new boss Daniel Farke when again coming from behind to seal a 2-1 triumph at home to Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup first round visitors Shrewsbury Town.
Three days later, the Whites now face their first away assignment of the new Championship season at Birmingham who took a 1-1 draw from their clash at Swansea City on the opening day.
Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up upon landing at St Andrew’s followed by confirmed line-ups, match updates and analysis before post-match reaction.
Birmingham City v Leeds United live
Team news in full
Blues team, no Tyler Roberts
Only eight subs
Leeds subs: Klaesson, Darlow, Rodon, Hjelde, Drameh, Gyabi, Bate, Rutter.
Leeds team, no Sinisterra, not involved
Leeds United v Birmingham City: Meslier; Ayling, Cresswell, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Shackleton, Poveda, James, Gray, Gelhardt.
Here we are
A few Leeds players take to the pitch, Rutter among them, a welcome return, Poveda and Cresswell too
No sign yet
Of the Leeds players, or Birmingham’s
Arrivals shortly
All eyes to see who is here.
Pink third kit
Looks likely today, 21s wore it last night at Brighton who play in similar colours to Birmingham and Leeds’ away would be no good against the Blues.
Tom Brady in the building - white jeans
Leeds team news
Ten out upon the last update from Farke or 11 now including Gnonto. Greenwood is close but not ready for this one. Rutter is back but not expected to start. Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas the others out (plus Greenwood essentially and Gnonto). Can ill afford any more but above all else needs players committed to the cause, as Farke said himself at his pre-match presser. Gelhardt now the obvious main option as a no 9.