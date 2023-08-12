Birmingham City v Leeds United live: Early team news, predicted line up and coverage details

Leeds United visit Birmingham City today in search of their first win of the new Championship season upon the first away day of the new campaign.

Leeds left it very late to bag a point from their opening game of the new season as Crysencio Summerville’s 95th-minute strike broke the hearts of last Sunday’s opening weekend visitors Cardiff City in a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

The Whites then bagged their first competitive victory under new boss Daniel Farke when again coming from behind to seal a 2-1 triumph at home to Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup first round visitors Shrewsbury Town.

Three days later, the Whites now face their first away assignment of the new Championship season at Birmingham who took a 1-1 draw from their clash at Swansea City on the opening day.

FIRST AWAY DAY: As Leeds United take on Birmingham City at St Andrew's, above. Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up upon landing at St Andrew’s followed by confirmed line-ups, match updates and analysis before post-match reaction.

In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted XI. The game is not being televised.

Leeds United team news

Leeds revealed on Friday evening that Willy Gnonto has not travelled to Birmingham after informing Farke that he feels he is unable to play. Leeds revealed the news in a statement on Friday evening, stating that Gnonto felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup hosting of Shrewsbury after he and his representatives were informed that he would not be sold this summer.

A statement released by Leeds on Friday night read: “Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer. Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.

"Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend and has not travelled to Birmingham for the game. This is now an internal disciplinary matter and the club will make no further comment, other than to reiterate that Willy is not for sale.”

Gnonto led the Whites attacking line as centre-forward in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff for which leading striker options Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph were all out injured. Rutter has since recovered from his injury and has a chance of being involved at Birmingham though Farke revealed on Thursday that any involvement would likely be from the bench.

Sam Greenwood is also close to returning from his injury but not in time for today’s clash at St Andrew’s for which Farke is expected to still have nearly a full team missing.

Excluding Gnonto, Farke had ten players out injured for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash for which Summerville, Liam Cooper, Bamford, Rutter, Joseph, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Greenwood and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas were all sidelined.

But Cody Drameh returned from a recent hamstring injury against the Shrews in coming on as a late substitute.

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Cresswell, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gray; Sinisterra, James, Poveda, Gelhardt.