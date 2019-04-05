Birmingham City v Leeds United: Kalvin Phillips staying put as Marcelo Bielsa dismisses thoughts of tactial mishaps

MARCELO BIELSA has dismissed any thoughts about tactical mishaps with midfielder Kalvin Phillips staying put facing Birmingham City for the second time this season.

Holding midfielder Phillips endured a rare day to forget in September's 2-1 loss at home to the Blues when hauled off for Stuart Dallas after just 34 minutes.

Bielsa later blamed himself and exonorated Phillips by insisting he had got his tactics wrong - reverting to a back three for the last hour - and Phillips has gone on to enjoy his best season yet with the 23-year-old recently named in the EFL team of the season alongside Whites skipper Liam Cooper.

Asked if September's tactical mishap and early change involving Phillips had been on his mind this week, Bielsa said: "We are playing the game in a different period of time.

"There was a reason for the change.

"We're not thinking about making any change with Kalvin Phillips."