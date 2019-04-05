Birmingham City v Leeds United: 'Improving' Luke Ayling hailed by Marcelo Bielsa

LEEDS UNITED head coach Marcelo Bielsa has hailed the gradual improvement of right back Luke Ayling since the defender's return to the side from an MCL knee injury.

Ayling injured the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during October's 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest with the right back missing just short of two months before returning to the side for the 3-2 win at Aston Villa on December 23.

Ayling has started every game since with the 27-year-old producing one of his best displays yet during last weekend's 3-2 win at home to Millwall in which the defender's precise cutback first led to Pablo Hernandez's opening goal which drew United level at 1-1.

With Leeds later trailing 2-1, Ayling's bullet header and second goal for the Whites pulled Leeds back level at 2-2 before Hernandez's winner.

Ayling laid on an impressive four assists during March with the defender now set to take in what will be 101st league start for Leeds in Saturday's Championship clash at Birmingham City.

Bielsa said: "After the period he came back to the first eleven, little by little and game by game he was improving.

"He has put in some very good performances."