Birmingham City v Leeds United: All you need to know about today’s St Andrew’s clash (well, almost...)

Have your say

LEEDS UNITED head to the West Midlands on Saturday afternoon, looking to maintain their push for the Championship automatic promotion places.

As ever, we bring you our (almost) indispensable guide to the big match with everything from the key battles on the pitch to where best to place your hard-earned cash in the bookies. Have a scroll down the page and share your own thoughts on the game via our comments section below.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

READ MORE - Bremner’s record in sight for Whites boss Christiansen

READ MORE - Leeds United’s promotion prospects are stronger on the figures 12 months on

READ MORE - Leeds set to welcome back refreshed Saiz

READ MORE - Ronaldo Vieira’s back in the thick of things at Leeds United

READ MORE - Berardi all set for his 100th appearance

READ MORE - Haven’t we met before? Five previous St Andrew’s clashes between Birmingham and Leeds

READ MORE - Eunan O’Kane wary of threat from struggling Blues

READ MORE - Birmingham v Leeds: All you need to know about Saturday’s St Andrew’s clash (well, almost...)