Leeds ratings

Birmingham City 1 Leeds United 0: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites fall to defeat

Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon - but how did we rate the players?

Our Phil Hay hands out the scores...

1. Kiko Casilla

2. Pontus Jansson

3. Kalvin Phillips

4. Liam Cooper

