Birmingham City 1 Leeds United 0: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites fall to defeat Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon - but how did we rate the players? Our Phil Hay hands out the scores... 1. Kiko Casilla Well beaten by Adams thumping shot but Leeds would have been nowhere with his saves. Kept the team alive. 8/10 2. Pontus Jansson Adams was hard work, which can hardly have been a surprise. Mediocre passing and defending by Janssons standards. 5/10 3. Kalvin Phillips Always feels like Leeds lose something when hes dragged back into the centre of defence. Some big tackles but not the same level of control. 6/10 4. Liam Cooper The same as Jansson. His use of the ball wasnt brilliant and Birmingham were able to get in behind too often, considering how little possession they saw. 5/10