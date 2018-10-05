Billboard lands Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa unfortunate Jose Mourinho inspired nickname

Ever wondered what Marcelo Bielsa and Jose Mourinho might have in common? How about a 'special' nickname.

When Mourinho first broke onto the Premier League scene in 2004, the Portuguese manager displayed arrogance having just completed a league and Champions League double.

Showing such imperious even saw him create his very own nickname, he insisted he was "The Special One".

Like Mourinho at Chelsea, Bielsa is aiming to guide Leeds United to a league title in his debut season in England, though is tasked with a different challenge.

Should The Whites continue their impressive run under the Argentine, the Elland Road club will end their 15-year absent from the Premier League.

But Bielsa is the opposite to Mourinho. While he arrived with a reputation, a nickname did not.

Well, a billboard has done that for him... and it's quite unfortunate.

An advertising board in the city has since displayed Bielsa's face with #WelcomeBielsa when he had accepted the managerial role in June.

However as four months have passed, the poster has began to fade away and a picture of McDonald's Garlic Mayo Chicken wrap has emerged.

In reference to McDonald's advertising campaign of wraps such as The Sweet Chilli One and The BBQ Chicken and Bacon One, Bielsa has been labelled "The Garlic Mayo Chicken One" thanks to the poor state of the billboard

Liam Blackburn captured the state of the billboard with a caption of "Jose Mourinho: The Special One, Jurgen Klopp: The Normal One, Marcelo Bielsa? 'The Garlic Mayo Chicken One'"

Poor Marcelo...