Bill Fotherby in pictures - Leeds United's charismatic former managing director remembered

The Leeds United family are today mourning the loss of former managing director Bill Fotherby.

His business ideas and engagement with local business figures transformed Leeds’ commercial operations, underpinning their climb to the Division One title in 1992. Fotherby’s crowning achievement was securing the signature of Wilkinson four years earlier. These photos from the YEP archive capture his charisma, spirit and achievements:

Bill Fotherby on the Elland Road pitch.

1. July 1989

Bill Fotherby on the Elland Road pitch.

2. July 1989

Bill Fotherby.

3. June 1989

Eric Cantona pictured signing for Leeds United with Bill Fotherby and Eric's french agent.

4. February 1992

