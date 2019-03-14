Bill Fotherby in pictures - Leeds United's charismatic former managing director remembered

His business ideas and engagement with local business figures transformed Leeds’ commercial operations, underpinning their climb to the Division One title in 1992. Fotherby’s crowning achievement was securing the signature of Wilkinson four years earlier. These photos from the YEP archive capture his charisma, spirit and achievements:

1. July 1989 Bill Fotherby on the Elland Road pitch.

2. July 1989 Bill Fotherby on the Elland Road pitch.

3. June 1989 Bill Fotherby.

4. February 1992 Eric Cantona pictured signing for Leeds United with Bill Fotherby and Eric's french agent. Mike Cowling

