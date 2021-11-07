@_JamesAMitch: Forshaw. What a story for the lad. Proper proud and happy for him that he's managed to reach this stage in over 2 years of treatment. Huge achievement and he'll shine today I'm sure.

@Barnzy_R99: Why on earth do we play Harrison or James upfront? I’m speechless.

@Mipsical: What a really poor bench, and square pegs in round holes. Enough is enough we must strengthen going forward.

@Sophs_C: Forshaw has been great in all matches he has made an appearance so far. Deserves it.

@Murgs78: Big calls from Bielsa. Harrison has been seriously struggling for form and yet still starts. Rodrigo still in that AM role, despite being a striker and an out of form winger as striker. Potential to backfire spectacularly.

@RochdaleBuddha: I'm worried. Harrison up front on his own, don't think that's going to work out well, but we will see come on boys let's be winning today.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Justin Tallis.

@Jackthomas91: Why sign a striker for 30 million quid and play him in midfield and play Jack Harrison up front? Would love to know.

@Benflufc: Gonna be a long afternoon, this.

@Carl_Bulger: The starting 11 is worrying. The team is crying out for a creative midfield, and we can rule out any dangerous attacks coming from our left with Struijk as LB.

@BakerthePatrick: Unless Gelhardt is injured, why is an out-of-form Harrison going up top ahead of him? Equally, Lewis Bate is right there so play Bate in the middle & Rodrigo up top. Utter madness. Also Drameh on bench instead of starting RB? Struijk, CB, at LB when Dallas is available? Madness.

Leeds United's Adam Forshaw. Pic: Lewis Storey.