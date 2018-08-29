Bielsa happy with options at Leeds United with any arrival a 'plus' for the team

MARCELO Bielsa said he was happy with the strength of his squad at Leeds United with the head coach unable to provide an update as to whether further signings were likely before the closure of the summer loan window.

Clubs will be unable to sign players until January following the closure of Friday's loan window with Leeds believed to be interested in adding another attacking midfield option on loan from a Premier League side as cover for Spanish no 10 Samu Saiz.

But Bielsa said he was unable to provide an update as to the likelihood of United strengthening their squad before the deadline which falls on the same day as Friday night's top-of-the-table clash with Championship visitors Middlesbrough.

"I can’t give you a positive answer and I can’t give you a negative one," said Bielsa, asked if there would be any further loan arrivals before Friday's deadline.

"It’s a possibility that if we get a new player it’s because they will be a plus for the team.

"And if nobody comes we have enough players."

Leeds have so far landed five recruits for their first team squad this summer with striker Patrick Bamford joining from Middlesbrough for £7m following the £3m capture of Championship winning left back Barry Douglas from Wolves.

Goalkeeper Jamal Blackman and midfielder Lewis Baker have both signed on season-long loans from Chelsea with winger Jack Harrison also making a season-long loan switch from Manchester City.

Midfielder Ronaldo Vieira has been the club's main departure with the 20-year-old midfielder joining Serie A side Sampdoria for £7.7m.

Leeds also received an offer of around £10m for centre-back Pontus Jansson from Russian side Krasnodar, an offer which the club rejected.

United have been focused on clearing the decks of players surplus to requirements with striker Caleb Ekuban the latest departure on Wednesday in joining Turkish side Trabzonspor on a season-long loan.

The Super Lig side announced the deal on their social media accounts on Wednesday morning and revealed that they have a "purchase option" for the forward should they wish to bring him in on a permanent basis at the end of the campaign.

Leeds are also listening to offers for midfielder Eunan O'Kane and defender/midfielder Vurnon Anita with neither part of Bielsa's plans.

Asked if there would be any further departures, Bielsa smiled and said: "I don’t know! I worry!"