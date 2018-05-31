Bielsa emerges as potential Leeds United candidate with Heckingbottom future in doubt

Argentine head coach Marcelo Bielsa has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Paul Heckingbottom at Leeds United should the club decide to call time on his tenure at Elland Road.

Reports in Argentina claim that the 62-year-old is already in talks with the club and the YEP understands that Bielsa is a genuine target should United decide to make a managerial change this summer.

Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine has been out of work since leaving French side Lille last December.

Bielsa has previous managed in Europe with Marsielle, Lazio and Athletic Bilbao in which he took the latter to the 2012 Europa League final.

Current United boss Heckingbottom has been under growing pressure following a dismal run of results since his appointment in early February.