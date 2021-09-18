Less than 24 hours after Leeds United's 1-1 draw at Newcastle United, six-year-old gelding Bielsa went off a 15-2 shot for Saturday's Ayr Gold Cup and stormed to victory under jockey Kevin Stott as the sole horse to stick to the near rail.

The horse is trained in Yorkshire by Kevin Ryan and was bred by Whites fan Steven Parkin who honoured the Whites head coach with the naming of the racehorse.

Bielsa - the horse that is - has since been sold to King Power Racing, owned by Leicester City chairman Top Srivaddhanaprabha.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OUT IN FRONT: Bielsa, ridden by Kevin Stott, storms to victory in Saturday's Ayr Gold Cup. Picture by Jeff Holmes/PA Wire.

Great Ambassador, the 3-1 favourite, stormed clear of his rivals on the far side inside the final furlong, but Bielsa was two and a quarter lengths clear passing the post.

Trainer Ryan, winning the Ayr Gold Cup for a fifth time, told ITV Racing: "I spoke to Alistair Donald (racing manager for winning owners King Power Racing) this morning and said 'we're on the rail, it's fresh ground, and he likes to go that way anyway'.

"It's great to train a winner like this for King Power. They've been very patient with this horse and I'm chuffed really.

"He's a very talented horse. It just hasn't happened this year. Things go wrong and you get little niggles, but that's what gets you an Ayr Gold Cup - they generally get there fresh and well.

"We've won four Ayr Gold Cups and you wonder if you're going to win another one.

"They were all Group horses and this horse is a Group horse."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.