Phillips started alongside Jude Bellingham in the middle of the park before coming off at the interval, by which point the Three Lions were already 6-0 up.

Crystal Palace's Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher, a player Leeds tried to sign in the summer, took the Yorkshire Pirlo's place in the second half.

The victory ensured that England finished top of their qualification group, sealing a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It was the first time the Three Lions have hit double figures since 1964 and Harry Kane scored four to move level with Gary Lineker on 48 goals for England.

Phillips now has 19 caps to his name having only made an international debut in September 2020 and has suffered only two defeats in an England shirt.

This is how the national media rated his display.

1. The Guardian - 6 Jacob Steinberg highlighted how Phillips was diligent before going off, maintaining discipline and allowing others to shine again. Photo Sales

2. The Independent - 7 Tom Kershaw felt Phillips was able to control the tempo in midfield without a flinch, rarely coming under any sort of pressure, and had little in the way of enforcing to do. Photo Sales

3. Daily Mail - 7 Adrian Kajumba felt that Phillips used the ball well and was sharp into the tackle when required. He felt the Whites star helped England keep possession moving in midfield but was not needed to do much more than that. Photo Sales

4. The Express - 7 Matthew Dunn highlighted how Phillips tidied things up nicely when things looked like they might go awry, saying the Whites ace was key in keeping San Marino so pinned back. Photo Sales