Ben White makes Leeds United admission as Arsenal defender recalls lasting moment from Whites loan spell

White spent the 2019-20 Championship campaign on loan at Leeds from Brighton and played every single minute of every league game as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites stormed to promotion as champions.

Leeds then made White their top target of the summer but Brighton refused to sell the centre-back who spent the following season back with the Seagulls in what became his first year of Premier League football.

White signed a new contract with the south coast side last September but the 23-year-old then joined Arsenal for £50m in July having recently bagged his first England cap.

MEMORIES: Ben White, right, rises for a header at a corner during Leeds United's clash against Wigan Athletic at a packed Elland Road of February 2020. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Speaking on Arsenal's Twitch account as part of an 'ask me anything' Q and A session, White was asked what his favourite stadium was and said: “I’d probably say a full Leeds stadium.

“Obviously I played there two years ago.

"That was probably my first experience of a full stadium and a lively crowd.”

