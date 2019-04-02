Barry Douglas sends message to Leeds United supporters after season-ending injury

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas says he will "come back stronger" following a knee injury which has ended his season prematurely.

The 29-year-old has been ruled out of the Whites Championship run-in after suffering a ruptured knee ligament in the 3-2 win over Millwall at the weekend.

Douglas, who was a half-time substitute at Elland Road, picked up the injury during the second half of the game after a challenge with Jed Wallace.

The left-back carried on until the end of the game helping United bag the equaliser by providing an inch-perfect ball for Luke Ayling to head home with Marcelo Bielsa out of substitutes.

Leeds will now be without the Scot for the final seven games of the campaign with the defender ruled out of action for at least two months.

Douglas tweeted: "Not how I wanted my season to end but unfortunately for me that’s sometimes football.

"Thanks for all the messages of support.

"I really appreciate them and will use them to help me come back stronger."