Barry Douglas makes Leeds United comeback as Gaetano Berardi sees more action

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas returned to action on Friday night with the Whites Under-23s side.

The left-back has been missing for nearly three weeks with a calf strain but stepped up his return to competitive action as he saw 45 minutes of game time.

Fellow defender Gaetano Berardi also continued his own comeback as he came through a third outing with the development squad seeing 60 minutes at the Impact Arena in Alfreton.

The 30-year-old has been missing since late October with a severe hamstring strain but is hoping to make his return to Championship action in the next few weeks.

January signing Mateusz Bogusz also made his first outing for the Whites since his move from Polish side Ruch Chorzow last month as he featured for the full 90 minutes on his debut for the club.

United made hard work of earning a point as they fought back from two goals down at the break to seal a 2-2 draw.

Bobby Kamwa bagged first after half-time before an own goal from Forest defender Jayden Richardson ensured Leeds would return north with something to show for their efforts.