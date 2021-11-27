Nineteen-year-old midfielder Josh Galloway has had a recent spell with the Bluebirds and played for the Holker Street outfit in a Lancashire Cup game against Burnley.

Boss Mark Cooper is looking to strengthen his squad but says his club have opted against looking to sign Galloway.

“We’ve not chosen to do anything on that one,” said Cooper to The Mail.

DECISION: Made by Barrow boss Mark Cooper on 19-year-old Leeds United midfielder Josh Galloway. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

“There aren’t any free agents available that could help us at the minute.”

Glaswegian winger Galloway joined Leeds in August 2019 from Carlisle United as part of the same summer in which United also signed Liam McCarron from the Cumbrians.

