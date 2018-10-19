Barnsley under-23s 1 Leeds United under-23s 4: Edmondson hat-trick hands Whites derby spoils

Leeds United's under-23s got back to winning ways in the Professional Development League on Friday afternoon as they ran out 4-1 winners over Barnsley at Oakwell Training Complex.

Luke Ayling was the only first-team player made available by Marcelo Bielsa for the trip to south Yorkshire with the right-back set to serve a suspension this weekend following his late red card against Brentford before the international break.

It took Barnsley no time at all to open the scoring as an out of sorts Leeds allowed Gerry McDonagh the freedom of the box with the striker cutting back to find Tai-Reece Chisholm who took one touch inside the six-yard area before slotting home past Will Huffer in the Whites goal.

United continued to overplay and were caught napping once again as Amir Berkovits intercepted a ball across the box before Callum Nicell brought the winger down with the referee pointing to the spot amid protests from the visitors.

Chisholm, who was full of confidence having opened the scoring just 14 minutes earlier, stepped up but blazed the spot kick over bar to hand Leeds a lifeline.

It took until five minutes before the break for United to work their first opportunity of the afternoon as Ryan Edmondson met a Jordan Stevens cross with the goal gaping but the forward could only head narrowly wide.

Just three minutes later though he made no mistake as Robbie Gotts swung in an inviting corner for Edmondson to head home and level proceedings before the break.

United started the second half in much the same vein and it was Sam Dalby who handed the visitors the advantage after good work from substitute Clarke Oduor found Edmondson who saw his effort blocked into the former Leyton Orient forwards path.

The Whites added a third through Edmondson once again as some sublime footwork from Stevens which ended with a back heel left the striker with the goal at his mercy.

The 17-year-old then ensured he would leave Barnsley with the match ball and United all three points as he climbed to nod home another lovely ball from Oduor on the left to round off the afternoon.