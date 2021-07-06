Dominican Republic-born defender Firpo has joined the Whites on a four-year deal following two years at Barcelona whom the former Spain under-21s player joined from Real Betis in August 2019.

The 24-year-old has gone straight into training with Marcelo Bielsa's squad and Spanish giants Barca divulged on the terms of the transfer and sent their well wishes quickly after the deal was sealed on Tuesday lunch time.

"FC Barcelona and Leeds United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Junior Firpo for 15 million euros," read an official statement from Barcelona.

MESSAGE: To new Leeds United left back Junior Firpo, above, from his former club Barcelona. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images.

"Barça will retain 20 per cent of any future sale of the player.

"The club would like to publicly thank Junior Firpo for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future.

"Junior Firpo arrived at Barça in the summer of 2019 and in his two seasons as a blaugrana he made 41 appearances and scored two goals, both in the league, against Getafe in the 2019/20 season and last season against Alavés.

"Twenty four of his 41 appearances came in la Liga, 10 in the Champions League, one in the Spanish Super Cup and six in the Copa del Rey, a competition he won with Barça last season."

