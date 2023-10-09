'Bamboozled' - Leeds United fans on Whites surprise, 'frightening' new option and missed player

Leeds United backed up Wednesday night’s win against QPR with Saturday’s 2-1 triumph against visiting Bristol City, much to the delight of the club’s fans.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the 2-1 win against the Robins including a Whites surprise but ‘frightening’ new option and praise for an “outstanding” player who is “missed” once not on the field.

NEIL GREWER

This was a very good team performance with none of the 11 starters being below par. Perhaps most noticeable for less game involvement was Joel Piroe but he scored the winner and thus massively contributed to the result.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WIDESPREAD PRAISE: For Leeds United's Georginio Rutter, above, pictured firing in a shot during Saturday's 2-1 victory against Championship visitors Bristol City at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke’s surprise decision to play Archie Gray at right-back worked a treat with the youngster looking a natural in the position and whilst not having a perfect game he combined defensive duties with guile, craft, and maturity. Whilst I still see Gray as a midfielder, having the ability to slot in at right-back gives us more options.

Another man-of-the-match contender was Georginio Rutter, who, despite missing a sitter and not scoring again, left the pitch to a standing ovation. His work-rate in closing down up front and helping the defence was outstanding as were several skilful touches, runs and an abundance of creativity and attitude.

When he was replaced, I thought we suffered as a team by losing his energy. However, not all was perfect. We still need to be more clinical in front of goal and with the final pass with all forwards being guilty.

Man of the match: Archie Gray.

ANDY RHODES

This was a week where Leeds United needed to pick up all six points following defeat at Southampton and, in what were two largely positive displays, they did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were similarities in the post-match stats but these were two very different games, although neither Queens Park Rangers or Bristol City offered a serious goal threat.

This was a good performance from the Whites, in particular from Georginio Rutter who is really hitting his stride, while Joel Piroe showed that he can be effective from deeper positions following some questions in the week.

One of the big worries this season was always going to be if Leeds could break down teams who park the bus. United are quickly finding that the solutions are there.

Dan James had another positive performance, while Archie Gray slotted in perfectly at right-back in the absence of Luke Ayling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With there being plenty of focus on the league’s runaway top two, it was crucial for Leeds to maintain the pressure here.

Man of the match: Georginio Rutter.

DAVID WATKINS

Congratulations to the YEP Jury! All five of us went for a Leeds win – let’s face it, we all knew that at our best we ought to win this one.

As with so many games though, it was tight and the visitors could have snatched a late draw but for a superb block by Sam Byram even though it would have been very harsh on Leeds had the Robins stolen a point.

So ends a successful second phase of the season with just that shoddy performance at St Mary’s marring a near perfect series of six games since the last international break. It leaves Leeds fifth in the table, near the top of the pack of teams chasing Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance wasn’t perfect against Bristol City – in particular the weak manner we defended the corner in the dying seconds of the first half is something we need to study and put right – but against a side with a terrific away record we did more than enough to show we are a better side than them.

Special mention to Archie Gray for his performance as an emergency right-back – dare I say that I thought it was the most complete right-back performance we have so far seen this campaign!

Men of the match: Georginio and Archie Gray for their impact on the game.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds’ 2-1 victory over Bristol City wasn’t without the odd error but there were enough good performances to take them and the fans into the international break in good heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds should have been leading within minutes but Crysencio Summerville’s ball into the box found Georginio Rutter two yards out, but the striker blazed over the bar – it was the only thing the impressive forward did wrong. He was superb.

Dan James opened the scoring after 35 minutes, the winger found by a superb ball across the box by Rutter. Leeds had other chances but it was the visitors who surprisingly equalised, Kal Naismith rising unmarked to head a corner past Illan Meslier.

Leeds could, and should have been out of sight but the equaliser must have enraged Daniel Farke but to their credit they came out to finish the job in the second half.

Joel Piroe superbly scored the winning goal with a shot from outside the box. There should have been more goals but luck or poor finishing let Leeds down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was really hard to pick a man of the match. I’ve picked Archie Gray because he played like he’d been a right-back for an age. Good to see Dan James on the scoresheet too. He deserved a goal.

Man of the match: Archie Gray, just superb.

MIKE GILL

It could have been three, four or even five goals against the one from Bristol City.

Mildly frustrating as this may be, the fact remains that the Whites created lots of chances and converted enough of them to produce another home win. Leeds were superior in every department against a City side that produced a lot more threat than the awful Queens Park Rangers.

This was also a good defensive performance with flawless contributions from the back four. Special praise must be heaped upon the young shoulders of the frighteningly talented Archie Gray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio Rutter put in his usual dazzling performance – he has more tricks up his sleeve than any magician. His early miss was soon forgotten as he bamboozled the Bristolians and even had the ball in the net only to see it disallowed for offside.

Goals from Dan James and Joel Piroe came either side of a Kal Naismith header from a corner, making the clash appear closer than it really was.

A short rest awaits now before a fascinating return to Carrow Road for Daniel Farke and his men.